John ‘Johnie’ O’Connor, River Road, Finuge, Lixnaw.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 20th) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.