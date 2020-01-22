John Joe Sheehan, Ballyeigh, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Thursday (Jan 23rd) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

