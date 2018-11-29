John Joe Relihan, Upper Bedford, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul ll Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

