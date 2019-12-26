John-Joe O’Sullivan, Cill Mhuire, Kenmare & London & formerly of Cappanacush, Greenane, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s funeral home Kenmare on Friday evening (Dec. 27th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Templenoe Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning (Dec 28th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Templenoe Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit or in care of O’Connor’s Funeral Home..