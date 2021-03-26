John Joe O’Connor, Ceannsaile, Templenoe, Kenmare, Kinsealy, Dublin and formerly of Kilgarvan.

A private family funeral will take place. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Mass will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie

Followed by Burial in The Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. House Strictly Private please. Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.

