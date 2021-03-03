John Joe O’Connell, Bahaghs, Cahersiveen.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 11am in the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogne Cemetery.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

