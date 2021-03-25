John Joe O’Brien, Gerah, Bonane, Kenmare.

On March 24th 2021, peacefully at his home and surrounded by his heartbroken family. Beloved husband of Ann (nee O’Brien) and loving Dad to Stephen, Maura, Seán, Tomás and Cathal. Adoring grandfather to Ashlinn, Georgia, Pearse, Vaughan, Senan, Shay, Cian and baby Siún. He will be greatly missed by his family, his daughters-in-law Ita, Lisa, Catherine and Michelle, his sister Teresa Murray (Roscommon) niece, nephews, extended family, his many friends and neighbours.

In keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings – with only 10 people present in Church – a private family funeral will take place for John Joe. Requiem Mass on Friday (March 26th) at 11am in St Fiachna’s Church, Bonane, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on https://youtu.be/8ohN_vGLR_U – followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only. House private please.

John Joe’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

