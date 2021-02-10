John Joe Lane of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. Funeral Cortege will depart Ballaugh on Friday at 10am and travel via Mountmahon to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am which will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparishBurial afterwards in Reilig íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the National Air Ambulance Service.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****