Of Main Street, Ballyheigue, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Requiem Mass for John Joe Kenneally will take place with a private Family Funeral on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue At 11.00 am

Burial afterwards in The Old Abbey Cemetary, Ardfert.

If you would like to pay your respects, John’s Funeral cortege will pass through Ballyheigue village via the Mount Way after 11am mass on Monday.

Enquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue

