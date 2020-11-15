John Joe Barry

Knockanure Village Moyvane.

A private family Mass will take place on Monday in Corpus Christi Church Knockanure at 12.00 Noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery Moyvane.

Family flowers only please.

Those who wish to pay their respects can do so as the funeral cortege departs Corpus Christi Church at 1PM approximately en route to Ahavoher Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on O’ Gorman’s Memorials Video Service.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****