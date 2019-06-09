John Joe Barrett, Tarmons, Tarbert, Co.Kerry.

Reposing at St., Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Monday evening (June 10th), from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St., Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (June 11th), at 11 o’clock. Interment will follow at Ahavoher Cemetery, Gale Bridge, Moyvane. Family flowers only. Donations if desired , to The Irish Heart Foundation.