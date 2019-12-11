John (Jackie) Leahy, Ballyspillane, Killarney & late of Coolegreane Park, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Removal at 6:30 pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Daffodil Nurse Home Care. House strictly private please.