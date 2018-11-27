John ‘Jackie’ Doyle, Derrivara, Blackwater, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 28th) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

