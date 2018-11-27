John ‘Jackie’ Doyle, Derrivara, Blackwater, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 28th) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Templenoe Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Nora Kelliher O’Grady nee Looney, ‘Santa Maria’, Clonmore, Ballymullen, Tralee and formerly of ‘The...
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on...
Diagnosed with Dyslexia in my Fifties – November 27th, 2018
Ned Deering is a retired farmer from Carlow. Because of his dyslexia, he finds it difficult to understand and interpret data unless it’s modified...
Legal Lowdown – November 27th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy joins Jerry in studio to answer your legal questions.
Business Communities React to €1.28m in Funding for Tralee & Killarney – November 27th,...
Yesterday Minister of State Brendan Griffin made the announcement of funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives for Killarney and Tralee. Funding will...
Our new Irish Citizens – November 27th, 2018
Minister of State with responsibility for immigration, David Stanton was in Killarney yesterday for a ceremony which saw 3,000 people being conferred with Irish...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESGAA President John Horan has agreed to meet with representatives of the G-P-A.The Players Association is unhappy that new rule changes...
Win For Kerry College In Corn Ui Mhuiri
Munster Colleges GAA Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A Round 3 Tralee CBS 1-16 Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-7
3 Medals For Kerry Club At Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition
Tralee Rowing Club brought 11 young athletes to the Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition last Saturday, at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick, and...