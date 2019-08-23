reposing at Lynch’s Funeral home, Ballybunion on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Removal on Monday to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
Ireland’s first Gaeltacht Community National School to open in Kerry
Ireland's first Gaeltacht Community National School is to open in Kerry.Patronage of Scoil an Ghleanna, Pobal Scoil Náisiúnta in St Finian's Bay, Ballinskelligs has...
Mayor of Tralee believes permanent home is needed for Rose of Tralee International Festival
The Mayor of Tralee believes it's time the Rose of Tralee International Festival had its own permanent home.Cllr Jim Finucane was speaking following the...
Kerry Need To Work Dublin From The Get Go In All-Ireland Senior Football Final
Kerry will need to work Dublin from the get go in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club feels...
Glenbeigh Races Take Place This Weekend
The two day Glenbeigh Races are on this weekend.The Festival starts this evening.Charlie Farrelly reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYRory Best says Twickenham will be an intimidating venue for Ross Byrne's first Ireland start.The Leinster out-half will take his place in...