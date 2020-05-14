John Jackie Costelloe, Tulligmore, Killorglin

Removal Saturday morning from Flynn’s Funeral Home to St James’s Church, Killorglin for a private family funeral.

A live stream of John Jackie’s funeral mass at 10.30am can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

