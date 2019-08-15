John Jackie Burke, Knocknagowna, Faha, Killarney.

reposing at The family home in Faha on Sunday the 11th August from 4 to 8pm. Removal on Monday 12th August on the family home to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry for Requiem mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Killarney Community Hospital

