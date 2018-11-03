John (Jack) O’Grady, 22, Barrack Street, Castleisland & late of Moyderwell, Tralee.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening (Nov.4th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Nov.5th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.