John (Jack) O’Grady, 22, Barrack Street, Castleisland & late of Moyderwell, Tralee.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening (Nov.4th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Nov.5th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.
Three men held in Tralee Garda station overnight
Three men were held at Tralee Garda station overnight.The men were arrested in the Castleisland area lastnight after a public order incident.They're due to...
Munster 1/4 Final Today For Killarney Celtic
Killarney Celtic go up against Brideview United this evening in the ¼ Final of the Munster Champions Trophy 1/4 Final.Celtic are at home for...
Kerry’s Clifford Named Young Footballer Of The Year
Kerry’s David Clifford is the Young Footballer of the Year.The Fossa forward only made his senior Championship debut this year, at the age of...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor A Football Championship Semi-Final Dr.Crokes 1-17 Scart/Cordal 0-6East Kerry Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup, Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round First...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B AC Athletic 3-3 Killarney Celtic BMunster Champions Trophy 1/4 Final(extra time & pens if needed) 6-00 Killarney Celtic v Brideview...
