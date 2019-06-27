John ‘Jack’ Murphy, Rea, Kilflynn.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (June 28th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Kiflynn. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.