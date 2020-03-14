John ‘Jack’ Flaherty, Clounmacon, Listowel.

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday from 3 to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning for Private Funeral Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwrads in St. John Paul the 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. No Flowers by request. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unity, UHK or Care of Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel
