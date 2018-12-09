John (Jack) Collins, Knocknageeha, Gneeveguilla

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR