Reposing at O’ Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery
John (Jack) Collins, Knocknageeha, Gneeveguilla
Discussion To Be Held On Kerry Captain Selection Tomorrow Night
The procedure for selecting Kerry captains for adult Inter County teams is to be discussed at County Convention on Monday night.At present the County...
St Senan’s Make History After Winning North Kerry Football Final
St Senan's have denied Ballydonoghue the chance to make it a 3 in-a-row title.They are after winning their first ever North Kerry Football title...
Kerry doctor involved in UHK scandal worked in UK after 2017 suspension
The doctor at the centre of the University Hospital Kerry delayed diagnosis scandal has produced documentation giving her the all-clear to work in the...
Tributes Being Paid For Kerry’s Jerome O’Shea
3 time All-Ireland winner with Kerry Jerome O'Shea passed away this week.The St.Mary’s man was a Sam Maguire victor in 1953, 1955 and 1959.Mary’s...
