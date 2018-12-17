John J. Horgan, Gortnaminch, Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday evening (Dec.18th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church. Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning (Dec.19th.), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery, Finuge. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society & The National Council for the Blind, c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
100 jobs announced for Tralee
100 jobs are to be created in Tralee over the next five years. IDA Ireland today announced that UK company Central Pharma is to...
Multi-million-euro sports academy in Kerry is advertising for a manager
A multi-million-euro sports academy in Kerry is advertising for a manager.The Kerry Sports Academy, which is located in IT Tralee's North Campus, is...
Martin Lawlor, Claramore, Millstreet & formerly of Tralee & Manchester.
Lying in repose at his residence this evening (Mon 17th Dec) from 5pm to 7pm. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet on...
Kerry County Council invites applications for 2019 Community Support Fund
Kerry County Council is inviting applications from community and voluntary organisations for a €750,000 fund.The Community Support Fund has supported over 1,200 community projects...
Kerry GAA Club AGMs To Take Place Tonight
The Kilmoyley hurling club AGM takes place in the clubrooms this evening at 7:30. All members are welcome to attend.The Castleisland Desmonds...
SNOOKERMark Allen is looking forward to the World Snooker Championships after winning the Scottish Open.The Antrim man claimed three straight frames to beat Shaun...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Senior Mens Div 2 Cup: St Pauls 20 Kenmare Kestrels 0LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla 84 St Brendans A 63LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1...