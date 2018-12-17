John J. Horgan, Gortnaminch, Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday evening (Dec.18th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church. Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning (Dec.19th.), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery, Finuge. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society & The National Council for the Blind, c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.