This week Joe’s guest was Country and Irish Music legend John Hogan
Kerry group water schemes being advised to prepare contingency plans
Kerry group water schemes are being advised to prepare contingency plans.The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) is advising schemes to prepare plans,...
Kerry IFA urges anyone who needs help to reach out
Kerry IFA is urging anyone who needs help during the coronavirus outbreak to reach out.Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O'Driscoll is asking people to...
AIB introduce priority banking hours for elderly and vulnerable
AIB branches in Kerry have introduced priority banking hours for the elderly and vulnerable. They’re urging such customers, who need to visit an AIB branch,...
Between The Covers | March – March 19th, 2020
Due to the current situation we talk about books to lift your spirits in these tough times. We speak to Catherine Moylan from Listowel...
Exercises For Home – March 19th, 2020
Fitness instructor George Bastible talks us through some exercises you can do at home to keep you in shape.
Cooking For Kids – March 19th, 2020
Are the kids complaining of being bored as a result of having to stay at home? Chef Mark Doe shares some simple recipes for...