John Hill, Ballinolourth, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Unit, UHK, are of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Third Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 30th, 2020
Radio Kerry’s first election debate took place on Kerry Today last Friday. The second was held on the TalkAbout programme on Tuesday last. This...
Living Through the Coronavirus Lockdown – January 30th, 2020
Greg McDonough is from Listowel. He now lives in the Anhu Province in China, which borders the Hubei Province, where the coronavirus emerged in...
Parts of NCT Suspended over Safety Concerns – January 30th, 2020
Broadcaster and motoring correspondent Shane O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the development. Earlier this week the vast majority of car tests in Northern Ireland...
Have We Lost Our Friendliness? – January 30th, 2020
That’s the question writer Alice Taylor has been asking following recent experiences.
Citizen Advice | January – January 30th, 2020
Mary Grandfield from Citizens Advice talks about state pension entitlements and getting you PRSI records.
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERInterim FAI CEO Gary Owens says the association still has a lot to do to rebuild the public's trust in the association.He was...
Ballymacelligott’s Ciara Griffin To Lead Ireland Out In Women’s Six Nations Opener
Ciara Griffin will lead Ireland out to face Scotland in this Sunday's 2020 Women's Six Nations opener.The Ballymacelligott woman is named at openside in...
Triple Success For Kerry Jockeys At Limerick Races
There was triple success for Kerry jockeys at this afternoon's meeting in Limerick.Jack Kennedy from Dingle returned from a shoulder injury to partner 9-to-4...