John HARNETT College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick, formerly of Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick & An Post

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday (Jan. 24th) at 12 noon in Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale for family only and will be streamed live.

www.churchservicestv/abbeyfealeparish (Click here to View Mass)

Funeral after to Kilcornan Cemetery

John’s Funeral Cortege will pass through College Avenue at 10:30am approx. before Mass for neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only; donation if desired to Milford Hospice.

John died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, on 21st January 2021

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, children Caroline, P.J., Ann, Colm, Breda & John-Paul, his sons-in-law Ger, J.J. & Brian, daughters-in-law Mary-T & Kadek, grandchildren Adam & Conor, Gearóid & Grace, Alexandria, Sean, Matthew & Jamie & Finn, brothers Denis & Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

