John Hare, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Sunday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

