John Groarke, Burnwood House, Listowel and formerly of Ballymahon, Co. Longford.

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Listowel Ambulance Crew.