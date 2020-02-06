John Goodwin (Retired Jockey), Castlegregory and late of Kilshannig West, Maherees, Castlegregory.

Rosary this evening (Thurs Feb 6th) at 8pm at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory. Reposing tomorrow Friday at Lynch’s Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
INTRO Matchmaking | January
Feargal from INTRO Matchmaking will be discussing why men might not want women to propose to them.
Mary Molyneaux née Griffin, Farrihy, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Sexton’s Funeral Home, Broadford, Co. Limerick P56 PK73 tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Dromcollogher on Saturday for...
Willie Pa O’Connor, Collins Park, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Glenshesk, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Friday (Feb 7th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the...
Man dead following Ballybunion crash
A man in his 70s has died in a crash in Ballybunion.Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the Lartigue Road.Shortly before...
Further increase in listenership to Radio Kerry
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased again according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures.Radio Kerry now has a market share of 53.2% in...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead to another packed programme of fixtures planned for the weekend.
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESMayo manager James Horan has made four changes to his team ahead of Sunday's Allianz National Football League trip to Meath.James McCormack has...
Music & Singing In Weekend Community Games Competitions
This weekend's activities include music and singing and with a preview, here's Nelius Collins.