John Goodwin (Retired Jockey), Castlegregory and late of Kilshannig West, Maherees, Castlegregory.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Rosary this evening (Thurs Feb 6th) at 8pm at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory.  Reposing tomorrow Friday at Lynch’s Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm.  Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12pm.  Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

