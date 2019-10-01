Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregrory tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 2nd) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Assaults increase by a fifth in a year in Kerry
The number of assault-related offences reported in Kerry has increased by 20% in one year.The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to...
25 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 25 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.There were 29...
Kerry Conradh na Gaeilge members seek funding for Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan
Conradh na Gaeilge members from Kerry met with TDs to seek funding for an Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan, which could create 2,000...
John Galvin, Liosnagree, Camp and formerly of Derra West, Listowel.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregrory tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 2nd) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass...
Kathleen Lynch nee Brosnan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Currow City, Currow.
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin....
Latest Sports
Schools Cup Win For Kerry Side
Subway Boys U19 Schools Cup First Round Mounthawk Tralee79 St.Mary’s Portlaoise 73Top scorers for Mounthawk: S. Bowler 19 S. Pallman-Daamen 17 S. Kennelly 14Mounthawk will play Colaiste Iognaid, Galway...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy remains hopeful that Shane Duffy and David McGoldrick may still play some part in next month's Euro 2020...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERDavid McGoldrick and Shane Duffy have both been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.Duffy picked up...