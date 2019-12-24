John Francis Moynihan, Stagmount, Rathmore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Keeffes Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations if desired to The Old Monastery, Killarney

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR