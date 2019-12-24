Reposing at O’ Keeffes Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations if desired to The Old Monastery, Killarney
Latest News
John Francis Moynihan, Stagmount, Rathmore
Reposing at O' Keeffes Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to St. Joseph's Church Rathmore....
John Cantillon, Cathair Danann, Tralee and formerly Causeway and Lixnaw
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Removal at 5:00 pm to Our Lady and St. Brendan's...
Terrace Talk – December 23rd, 2019
On this weeks Terrace Talk, the studio panel select their Kerry Team of the Decade, What the Christmas period is like for a Premier...
Trip to the Cottage – December 23rd, 2019
On tonight's 'Trip to the Cottage' we remember the late & great music maker Arty McGlynn along with Nollaig Casey, Matt Molloy, Seán Keane...
Eileen Mansfield Snr née Bunce, Chute Hall, Tralee and formerly of Barrigugeen, Moyvane
Reposing at her residence at Chute Hall, Tralee (Eircode V92XRC4) on Thursday evening from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastleislandResults single stableford 18 hole 22/12/19 1st Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts 2nd Eddie Dore 39pts 3rd Liam Martin 39ptsNext week 29/12/19 18 hole single stablefordBallybunion Men’s Competitions:AGC...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 28th December 2019 Denny Youths League 2-00 Dingle Bay Rvs v St Brendans Park , Venue Gallarus . 2-00 ...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYNew Irish Rugby head coach Andy Farrell says there's still time for players to impress him before the Six Nations.A 45-man squad met earlier...