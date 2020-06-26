John Francis Flynn is new Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD

Cllr John Francis Flynn is the new Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District.

The annual meeting of the Municipal District was held today at Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2014 and is a former Cathaoirleach of the old South and West Kerry Municipal District.

Along with leading the local recovery as the COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased, Cllr Flynn wants to see the restoration of the health service and suspended procedures.

Cllr Dan McCarthy was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District.