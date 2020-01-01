Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday evening (Jan.2nd), from 5.30pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning (Jan.3rd), at 11am with burial afterwards in Lisselton, Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry Area Basketball Board Round Up
Padraig Harnett has a round-up of news from the Kerry Airport Basketball Board.
Ballyheigue Strand Races – Updates
There is racing on Ballyheigue beach this New Years Day as they were postponed on Sunday last.PRO Tom Lawlor joins us from Ballyheigue with...
Eight public order arrests in Kerry for New Year’s Eve
Gardaí in Kerry say they just made eight arrests for public order incidents last night and this morning.Five arrests were made in the Tralee...
€100,000 lottery ticket sold in Kerry
A 100 thousand euro winning lottery ticket has been sold in Kerry.The ticket in the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle, which took place last night,...
Highest recorded temperature in Kerry for 2019 was 28 degrees Celsius
There was a difference of some 30 degrees between the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in Kerry last year. According to Met Éireann weather summaries...
Latest Sports
Kerry Area Basketball Board Round Up
Padraig Harnett has a round-up of news from the Kerry Airport Basketball Board.
Ballyheigue Strand Races – Updates
There is racing on Ballyheigue beach this New Years Day as they were postponed on Sunday last.PRO Tom Lawlor joins us from Ballyheigue with...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERChelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has got the first Premier League goal of 2020.They are now 1-0 up on Brighton at the Amex.Meanwhile, in this afternoon's...