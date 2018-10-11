John Foran, Pulleen, Tarbert & formerly of Shroneowen, Ballydonoghue.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford tomorrow Friday (Oct 12th) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to St Mary’s Church Tarbert on Saturday morning for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford. Donations if desired to Dementia Care Services North Kerry. Donation box will be in place.

