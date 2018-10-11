Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford tomorrow Friday (Oct 12th) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to St Mary’s Church Tarbert on Saturday morning for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford. Donations if desired to Dementia Care Services North Kerry. Donation box will be in place.
Gardai describes coming upon scene of alleged North Kerry murder
A Garda has told the north Kerry murder trial of coming across the deceased man with “absolutely horrific” injuries to his upper body.63-year-old Michael...
IT Tralee rejects claim of failure to maintain Academic Standards at the college
IT Tralee management has rejected allegations of dysfunction on its Academic Council and insists it is maintaining the highest academic standards.The college was responding...
John Foran, Pulleen, Tarbert & formerly of Shroneowen, Ballydonoghue.
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERSeanie Maguire says he's ready to 'step up to the plate' for the Republic of Ireland in the upcoming back-to-back Nations League games...
Patrick Joseph ‘Paddy Joe’ Baily, Rathanny, Tralee.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Oct 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning arriving to...
2019 Munster Senior Football Championship Draw To Be Made Tonight
The new Kerry Football Manager, Peter Keane, will find out later who his first opponents in next year’s Munster Championship might be when the...
Four New Kerry Ladies Football Managers To Be Ratified Tonight
The new Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager is due to be ratified at tonight’s meeting of the LGFA County Board.The meeting will take place...