reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Monday from 7 to 9pm and on Tuesday from 6 to 7.45pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital, Caherciveen.
Latest News
John Fitzgerald, Sunset House, Waterville
Monster Halloween Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 30th October
Monster Halloween Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 30th October at 8.30pm. At least €4,250 must be won including guaranteed jackpot of...
3 In A Row County Senior Football Titles For Dr.Crokes
Dr.Crokes are the 2018 Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football champions, claiming a third consecutive crown.They won the Championship by beating Dingle...
25th annual ghost trail in Knocknagoshel
The annual ghost trail at the Knocknagoshel Halloween Festival will get underway this evening.Tonight will mark the 25th anniversary of the ghost trail which...
Community groups in North Kerry awarded over €70,000
Community groups in North Kerry have been awarded over €75,000 by EirGrid, in partnership with Kerry County Council.The Knockanure Duagh Community Fund was...
Latest Sports
Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS #: St Josephs 53 Tralee Tigers BC 75LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Brendans 20 St Annes...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week