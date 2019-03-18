John Fitzgerald, Kilmoyley, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (March, 19th), from 7pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Wednesday (March, 20th), for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.
Kerry’s Gary O’Sullivan Wins Another Medal At Special Olympics World Summer Games
Kerry’s Gary O’Sullivan has won another medal at the Special Olympics World Summer Games.O’Sullivan, from Castleisland, has finished second in the Men’s 400 metres...
Judy Baily née Healy, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Michel’s Avenue
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home Tralee on Wednesday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan's Parish Church....
Tom Roche, Tullig South, Templeglantine
Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6:00 pm. Followed by removal at 8:00pm to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity...
Kerry councillor says the county needs more one and two-bedroom homes for social housing
A Kerry councillor says the county needs more one and two-bedroom homes.At a recent Killarney Municipal District Meeting, Councillor Niall Kelleher said Kerry County Council...
Excavation to take place on Tralee road with caving issue
Kerry County Council is to excavate a major road in Tralee to investigate why lags are appearing on it.Councillors Terry O'Brien and Graham Spring...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFRory McIlroy's up to fourth in the world golf rankings after winning the Players Championship.The Northern Irish man fired a final round 70...
Crokes Selector Silent On Future Of Team Boss
Dr.Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan has declined to comment on the future of Crokes manager Pat O’Shea.There have been rumours that O’Shea would exit the...