John Fitzgerald, Kilmoyley, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (March, 19th), from 7pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Wednesday (March, 20th), for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.