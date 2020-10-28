John Finnegan, Killocrim, Listowel and late of the Curragh, Co. Kildare and Fulham, London.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Steven and Gary, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Callum, Luke, Chloe, Jackson and Callen, sister Nancy, daughter-in-law Nicole, son-in law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for John, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.30am, mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

