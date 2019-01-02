John Fallon, Anglont, Killorglin.

Reposing at his daughter Michelle & Denis Mc Carthy’s residence at Anglont, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Jan 3rd) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral will arrive to St. James’ Church, Killorglin on Friday morning for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Note: one way traffic in operatoin on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm from Killarney side).