John Enright, Ceannduimhche, Maharees & St. Columbanus Hospital Killarney.

Rosary this (Sunday) evening (Nov.11th), in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory at 7pm. Waking in Lynch’s Funeral Home on Monday evening (Nov.12th), from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney, Cemetery.