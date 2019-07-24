Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary on Thursday evening at 9:00pm. Reposing on Friday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Followed by removal to Lauragh Church arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 2:00pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
County Minor Football Championship Quarter Final Draw
The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Keane's Supervalu County Minor Football Championship.The first named teams have home advantage:Kenmare District face...
Kerry County Council holding mattress recycling event
Kerry County Council is providing householders with an opportunity to dispose of old mattresses.It’s holding the free event at the North Kerry Landfill in...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERIreland are out of the Under 19 European Championship.Defending champions Portugal enjoyed a 4-nil win over Tom Mohan's side to reach the final once...
Dr. Patrick Noel Daly (Retired District Medical Officer), Farranfore, and formerly of Shepperton Park,...
Reposing at his residence, Farranfore on Thursday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday in the Church of St. Gertrude,...
John- Edward (Eddie) O’ Sullivan, Lauragh Upper, Lauragh, Kenmare
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary on Thursday evening at 9:00pm. Reposing on Friday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Followed by removal...
Latest Sports
County Minor Football Championship Quarter Final Draw
The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Keane's Supervalu County Minor Football Championship.The first named teams have home advantage:Kenmare District face...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERIreland are out of the Under 19 European Championship.Defending champions Portugal enjoyed a 4-nil win over Tom Mohan's side to reach the final once...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
CRICKETIreland have made an incredible start to their historic first test against England at Lords.They've bowled the World Champions out for 85 from less...