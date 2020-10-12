John Drummey named General Manager of Kerry Mental Health Association

Kerry Mental Health Association has announced the appointment of John Drummey as General Manager.

Kerry Mental Health Association was established in 1966 and is an Approved Housing Body with nine residences across the county for those with mental illness who are on the local authority housing list.

John Drummey’s appointment is aimed at developing the growth of the association through volunteers and managing fundraising activities.

The announcement has been made during Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing week.

Anyone who would like to become a volunteer with Kerry Mental Health Association is welcome to contact 064-6631009 or email [email protected].