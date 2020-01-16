John Drummey – January 15th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Joe McGill’s guest on ‘In Conversation’ this week is John Drummey of Radio Kerry and ‘John Drummey Communications’. Over the years John has worked with a number of high profile companies, organisations, festivals and events since 2008 including: Rose of Tralee International Festival. He has had a successful career as an award-winning broadcaster and journalist in Kerry, Dublin, Cork, Clare, Carlow, Kildare and Limerick for 20 years. During that time, John won five National Radio Advertising Awards as a producer, scriptwriter and voiceover artist and he was Ireland’s Speech Broadcaster of the Year Silver Medal Winner in 2008 having been nominated in the same category in 2006.

