John Dowling, The Post Office, The Village, Castlemaine

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR