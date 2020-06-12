John Doody, Slip Lawn, Bantry and formerly of Coolgarrive, Killarney.

Requiem mass will take place tomorrow at 12 noon via a live stream on www.bantryparish.ie followed by burial in Droum Cemetery, Castletownbere.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Bantry Hospice Project, Newtown Bantry.

Enquiries to Coakley Funeral Directors, Chapel St., Bantry.

