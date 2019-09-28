John Devane, Monavalley and formerly of Lohercannon, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

