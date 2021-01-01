John Denis O’Shea, Rossdohan, Tahilla, Sneem. Requiem Mass for John Denis O’Shea will take place on Saturday in St. Michael’s Church Sneem at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

A private family funeral will take place for John Denis – in keeping with Government advise and HSE guidelines, regarding public gatherings- with only 10 people present in Church. John’s family would like you to join them for his Requiem Mass, via livestream (on St. Michael’s Church, Sneem, Facebook Page) on Saturday (January 2nd) at 11am from St. Michael’s Church Sneem-followed by burial in Sneem, Cemetery.

The O’Shea family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time: Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare.