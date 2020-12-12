John Deely, Tralee and formerly of Ballyheigue.

Funeral Mass for John will be held on Monday 14th December at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church in Kilbeacanty ( Co. Galway), followed by burial in Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Family Information:-

DEELY, John (Tralee and formerly Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry) – Peacefully on December 10th 2020 at Brampton Nursing Home (Oranmore) in the presence of his loving family. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, children John, Thomas, Kevin and Mary, his grandchildren Lorcan, Eabha, Conor, Hartigan, Keira, Sam, Tom and Hana, daughters-in-law Cora, Betty and Lindsay and son-in-law Eamonn; Deeply regretted by his brother Martin and sister Bridie, nieces and nephews. Sincere gratitude to all who helped to care for John while he was at home in Tralee and more recently in Brampton Nursing Home. May he Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

