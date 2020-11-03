John Dee of Rusheen, Ballylongford

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kit, R.I.P. John is sadly missed and deeply mourned by his loving family: son Sean, daughter Sandra, son in-law Stephen, daughter in-law Aine, grandchildren Kate, Sean, Ciara, Jack and Orla, nieces, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, family relatives, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

John’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday evening, to arrive at St Michael the Archangel Church Ballylongford at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Ballylongford.

Anyone wishing to stand in line along the route or in the church grounds or forming a guard of honour are welcome to do so while strictly observing social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only please.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation or through Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Ballylongford.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

