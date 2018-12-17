John Dalton, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick

reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery.
This is the End: Ballymac Post Office to Close – December 17th, 2018
This Friday marks the closure of Ballymacelligott Post Office. Postmaster Brendan Mannix’s family has run the service for decades. It’s been a difficult...
IDA Ireland says Tralee jobs announcement will be used to promote further investment
The CEO of IDA Ireland says they will be using a jobs announcement for Tralee to promote further investment in the region.Abbeydorney native Martin...
Gardaí in Tralee appeal for witnesses after man is taken to hospital with a...
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Tralee last night, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with a broken...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 17th December 2018 Denny Division 2A 7-30 Ballybunion Fc v Killorglin C , Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .Friday 21st December...
Kerry Golf News & Results
RossOn Sunday Dec 16th we held our end of year Scramble followed a by Prizegiving and our annual Christmas Party in the clubhouse.In...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe Premier League leaders will face the Bundesliga champions in the last-16 of the Champions League.Liverpool have been drawn to face Bayern...