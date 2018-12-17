John Dalton, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick

reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery.

