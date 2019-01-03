John Dalton, Cloonbeg Terrace, Ballymullen, Tralee & formerly of New York, USA & Clash, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Jan 4th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.