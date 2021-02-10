John Collins

Gladsville, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Kerins Park Tralee.

A Private family funeral will take place for John. The Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (February 12th) at 12.00 Noon in St. John’s Parish Church Tralee Co. Kerry and will be livestreamed at www.st.johns.ie

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Arthritis Ireland.

Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home Tralee.

Daughters Nicola and Lorna, their mother Martina, his mother Mary, grandchildren Tara and Jack, brothers Gerard and David, sisters Martina and Michelle, sons-in-law Paul and John, uncle Bobby, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Mayo and in Kerry.

