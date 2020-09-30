John Coleman, Chapel St., Tarbert and formerly of The Square, Tarbert.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on September 29th 2020. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving brother Billy ( England ) sister-in-law Christine, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Predeceased by his father Billy, mother Mary, brother Paddy and sister Christine.

In accordance with government and H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health,

a private family funeral Mass for John will take place on Thursday 1st October

at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert and a private burial immediately

afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.stmarystarbert.com

